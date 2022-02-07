Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $460.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

