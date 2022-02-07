Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 77,901 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77,901 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

