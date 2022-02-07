More Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,994.72 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $72,994.72 and approximately $227.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00110158 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

