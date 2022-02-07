Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $150.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.76.

TMUS stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

