Morgan Stanley Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.67.

Allstate stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,414. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

