Morgan Stanley Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.18.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.