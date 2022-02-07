Morgan Stanley Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Overweight

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.72.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $275.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.43. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock worth $678,235,031. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

