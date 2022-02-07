Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.11. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 41.56 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.28).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

