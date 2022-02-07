Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $235.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

