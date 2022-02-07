MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Cap of $96.72 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $96.72 million and $14.85 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00108848 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.