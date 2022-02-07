Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,544 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $77,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $24,669,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.24. 13,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,684. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

