Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $34.88 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.07. 13,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.68.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
