Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Aptiv worth $129,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.17. 15,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,458. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

