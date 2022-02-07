Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,120 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 329.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

GS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,267. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.50 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

