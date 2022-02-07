Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 385,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.