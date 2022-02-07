Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $19.37. 385,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

