National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $944.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

