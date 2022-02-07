National Bank Financial Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

