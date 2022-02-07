National Bank Financial Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.