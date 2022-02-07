National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.60. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.16%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.