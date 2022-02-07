National Bank Financial Increases Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$86.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BBU.UN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,373. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

