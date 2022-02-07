National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPGYF. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

SPGYF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.06%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

