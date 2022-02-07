National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
