National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

