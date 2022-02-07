Natixis Buys 70,779 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 673.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

