Natixis Buys New Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,276,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,000. Natixis owned 0.12% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.11 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

