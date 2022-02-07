Natixis Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 87,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 26.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $212.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $157.11 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

