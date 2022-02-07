Natixis Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.