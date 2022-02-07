Needham & Company LLC Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $41.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,979 shares of company stock worth $1,939,679. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

