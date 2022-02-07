Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 28,575 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Caterpillar worth $163,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,582.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,497 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,804,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $205.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

