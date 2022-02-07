Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $170.21 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,299 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $170,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

