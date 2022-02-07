Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $175.71 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $175,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $104.11 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

