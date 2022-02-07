Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $191.89 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654,273 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.46% of Cadence Design Systems worth $191,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.