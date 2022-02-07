Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,179,190 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,179,190 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.77% of Devon Energy worth $181,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $52.87 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

