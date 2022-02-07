Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

