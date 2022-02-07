New BitShares Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $34.49 million and $2.17 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

