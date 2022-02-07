NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.11

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 8193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

