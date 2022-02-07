NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.50

NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50.
About NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeXplore (NXPC)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for NeXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.