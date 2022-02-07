nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.09 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 94,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,763 shares of company stock worth $618,550. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

