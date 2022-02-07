Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

NOK opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.