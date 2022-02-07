Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,813 shares.The stock last traded at $4.73 and had previously closed at $4.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $59,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

