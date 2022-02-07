Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 137

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target increased by UBS Group from SEK 127 to SEK 137 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.72.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

