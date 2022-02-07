Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NRDXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Nordex stock remained flat at $$15.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

