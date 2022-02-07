Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 3.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 127,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $21.69. 382,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,280,826. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

