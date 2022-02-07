NOV (NYSE:NOV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $4,472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 349,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NOV by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

