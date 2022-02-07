Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

