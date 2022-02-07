Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.
NVO opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
