NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

