Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.39. 3,423,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.