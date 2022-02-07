NuCypher (NU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67.09 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $395.81 million and approximately $67.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00107600 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

