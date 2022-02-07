Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIX traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $18.96. 356,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

