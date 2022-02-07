Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 611,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

